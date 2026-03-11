Petrel Resources (LON:PET) Shares Up 12.5% – What’s Next?

Shares of Petrel Resources Plc (LON:PET – Get Free Report) shot up 12.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.90 and last traded at GBX 0.90. 653,372 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 128% from the average session volume of 286,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.80.

Petrel Resources Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.78. The stock has a market cap of £1.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 0.66.

Petrel Resources Company Profile

Petrel Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration company. The company holds a 100% interest in the Frontier exploration license 3/14 located in Ireland. It also holds a 30% working interest in the Tano 2A Block covering an area of 1,532 square kilometers in Ghana; and holds interest in the Western Desert Block 6 located in Iraq. Petrel Resources Plc was incorporated in 1982 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

