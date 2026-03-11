Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at Citigroup

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 71.42% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. KeyCorp set a $60.00 price target on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Pegasystems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pegasystems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.60.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on PEGA

Pegasystems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PEGA traded down $0.94 on Wednesday, hitting $43.75. The stock had a trading volume of 373,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,291,906. Pegasystems has a 1 year low of $29.84 and a 1 year high of $68.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.57. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 1.06.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $504.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.60 million. Pegasystems had a return on equity of 38.86% and a net margin of 22.54%.Pegasystems’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Pegasystems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.750-2.750 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Pegasystems will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Pegasystems

In other Pegasystems news, Chairman Alan Trefler sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $2,205,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 44,394,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,176,216,135.08. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 50.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pegasystems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pegasystems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 321.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. EFG International AG purchased a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 46.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pegasystems

(Get Free Report)

Pegasystems Inc is a software company specializing in customer engagement and digital process automation solutions. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Pegasystems develops enterprise applications designed to help organizations streamline operations, manage customer interactions and automate complex workflows. Its platform supports a wide range of use cases, from sales and marketing optimization to case management and robotic process automation.

The core of Pegasystems’ offering is the Pega Platform, a low-code development environment that enables businesses to build and deploy applications with minimal hand-coding.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.