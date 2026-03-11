PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Purchases 17,530 Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (The) $BNS

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia (The) (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 34.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,630 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 17,530 shares during the quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $4,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BNS. Motco grew its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 14,832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.0% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 18,998 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 6.5% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 3,275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 9.6% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 45,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. 49.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trading Up 0.9%

BNS opened at $71.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.47. Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of $44.09 and a one year high of $78.28. The stock has a market cap of $88.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.10.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Free Report ) (TSE:BNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The bank reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

BNS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Weiss Ratings raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia, commonly known as Scotiabank, is a Canadian multinational banking and financial services company founded in 1832 and headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. It is one of Canada’s largest banks and provides a broad range of financial services to retail, commercial, corporate and institutional clients. The bank combines a domestic Canadian franchise with an extensive international presence to serve customers across multiple markets.

Scotiabank’s core activities include personal and commercial banking, wealth management, corporate and investment banking, capital markets, and global transaction banking.

