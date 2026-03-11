PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Up 1.2% – What’s Next?

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) shot up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $46.14 and last traded at $45.57. 13,661,289 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 25,831,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.02.

Key Headlines Impacting PayPal

Here are the key news stories impacting PayPal this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on PYPL. Citizens Jmp reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $52.00 target price on PayPal in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirty-one have issued a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.03.

PayPal Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $41.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.43.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $8.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 25.42%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. PayPal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PayPal news, insider Suzan Kereere sold 37,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total transaction of $1,560,563.37. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 30,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,285,484.67. The trade was a 54.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frank Keller sold 29,581 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total value of $1,361,317.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 51,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,373,113.34. The trade was a 36.45% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 87,608 shares of company stock worth $3,831,535. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PayPal

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 15,233.3% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 460 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a global digital payments platform that enables consumers and merchants to send and receive payments online, on mobile devices and at the point of sale. The company provides a broad set of payment solutions, including a digital wallet, merchant payment processing, checkout services, invoicing and fraud-management tools. PayPal’s platform is designed to support e-commerce, in-person retail and person-to-person transfers, targeting both individual consumers and businesses of varying sizes.

Key products and services in PayPal’s portfolio include the PayPal wallet and checkout ecosystem, the Venmo peer-to-peer mobile app, Braintree’s developer-focused payment gateway, Xoom for international money transfers, and PayPal Credit and buy-now-pay-later options.

