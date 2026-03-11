PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL Stock Position Raised by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,951,876 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 217,329 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in PayPal were worth $466,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $921,570,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,177,536 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $548,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160,227 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1,066.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,106,215 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $156,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925,583 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in PayPal by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,569,023 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $265,250,000 after buying an additional 1,107,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 3,552.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 690,696 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $46,318,000 after purchasing an additional 671,787 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Suzan Kereere sold 13,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total value of $621,960.30. Following the transaction, the insider owned 30,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,837.66. This trade represents a 30.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Chris Natali sold 2,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.73, for a total transaction of $98,763.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 1,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,992.20. This trade represents a 65.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 87,608 shares of company stock worth $3,831,535 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on PayPal from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.03.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $45.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.20. The stock has a market cap of $41.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.46 and a fifty-two week high of $79.50.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.06). PayPal had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The firm had revenue of $8.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. PayPal’s payout ratio is presently 10.35%.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a global digital payments platform that enables consumers and merchants to send and receive payments online, on mobile devices and at the point of sale. The company provides a broad set of payment solutions, including a digital wallet, merchant payment processing, checkout services, invoicing and fraud-management tools. PayPal’s platform is designed to support e-commerce, in-person retail and person-to-person transfers, targeting both individual consumers and businesses of varying sizes.

Key products and services in PayPal’s portfolio include the PayPal wallet and checkout ecosystem, the Venmo peer-to-peer mobile app, Braintree’s developer-focused payment gateway, Xoom for international money transfers, and PayPal Credit and buy-now-pay-later options.

