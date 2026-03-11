Paul Dickson Sells 1,090 Shares of Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) CRO Paul Dickson sold 1,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total value of $13,014.60. Following the sale, the executive owned 835,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,973,649.16. This represents a 0.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Sunrun stock opened at $12.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. Sunrun Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.38 and a 12-month high of $22.44. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 2.43.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.29 million. Sunrun had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 11.72%. Sunrun’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RUN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sunrun in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Zacks Research raised Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Freedom Capital cut Sunrun from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Sunrun from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $12.00 price target on Sunrun in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunrun currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.69.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Sunrun by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 86,497 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 13,860 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sunrun during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun in the fourth quarter worth about $1,046,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,868,199 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $107,975,000 after buying an additional 1,231,628 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Recent results and analyst commentary support upside: Sunrun beat EPS and revenue expectations (reported $0.38 EPS vs. a ~($0.08) consensus and $1.16B revenue) and analysts have raised targets citing improving cash generation and asset‑monetization progress, which boosts bullish valuation arguments. How Sunrun (RUN) Narrative Is Shifting As Cash Generation Meets Valuation Doubts

Recent results and analyst commentary support upside: Sunrun beat EPS and revenue expectations (reported $0.38 EPS vs. a ~($0.08) consensus and $1.16B revenue) and analysts have raised targets citing improving cash generation and asset‑monetization progress, which boosts bullish valuation arguments. Neutral Sentiment: Market structure/context: very high institutional ownership (~91.7%) and elevated short‑interest reporting mean flows and positioning can amplify moves; these are volatility drivers rather than changes to fundamentals. Peering Into Sunrun Inc’s Recent Short Interest

Market structure/context: very high institutional ownership (~91.7%) and elevated short‑interest reporting mean flows and positioning can amplify moves; these are volatility drivers rather than changes to fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Investor litigation announced — Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of Sunrun investors, which raises legal risk and uncertainty until scope/outcome are clarified and can pressure sentiment. INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Investigates Sunrun

Investor litigation announced — Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of Sunrun investors, which raises legal risk and uncertainty until scope/outcome are clarified and can pressure sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Clustered insider selling on March 6 — CEO Mary Powell, CFO Danny Abajian, CRO Paul Dickson, director Lynn Jurich and insider Jeanna Steele all reported small sales. While sizes are small vs. holdings, grouped sales by senior execs can sap sentiment and invite headlines; review the SEC Form 4 filings for details. Insider trades summary Mary Powell Form 4

Clustered insider selling on March 6 — CEO Mary Powell, CFO Danny Abajian, CRO Paul Dickson, director Lynn Jurich and insider Jeanna Steele all reported small sales. While sizes are small vs. holdings, grouped sales by senior execs can sap sentiment and invite headlines; review the SEC Form 4 filings for details. Negative Sentiment: Analyst/media scrutiny on cash burn and funding: Sunrun was named in an article about “cash‑burning” companies that could face dilution or funding pressure if margins and free cash flow don’t improve — a reminder investors are watching the path to sustainable free cash flow. 3 Cash-Burning Stocks That Fall Short

Sunrun, Inc (NASDAQ: RUN) is a leading provider of residential solar energy systems in the United States. The company designs, installs and maintains rooftop solar panels and battery storage solutions for homeowners under flexible financing arrangements. Customers can choose from leasing, power purchase agreements or solar ownership models, all of which are supported by Sunrun’s network of installation partners and service technicians. Sunrun also offers integrated home energy management services, including its Brightbox battery storage product, which enables customers to store solar energy for use during peak hours or power outages.

Founded in 2007 by Lynn Jurich, Ed Fenster and Nat Kreamer, Sunrun is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

