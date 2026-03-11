Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) Trading Up 12.2% – Time to Buy?

Pantheon Resources Plc (LON:PANR – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 12.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 8.94 and last traded at GBX 8.84. Approximately 26,181,256 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 20,393,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.88.

Pantheon Resources Stock Down 1.6%

The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 20.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.46. The firm has a market cap of £119.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.63 and a beta of -0.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 7.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 18.52.

Get Pantheon Resources alerts:

Pantheon Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pantheon Resources plc is an AIM listed Oil & Gas company focused on developing its 100% owned Ahpun and Kodiak fields located on State of Alaska land on the North Slope, onshore USA. Independently certified best estimate contingent recoverable resources attributable to these projects currently total c. 1.6 billion barrels of ANS crude and 6.6 Tcf of associated natural gas. The Company owns 100% working interest in c. 259,000 acres.

Pantheon’s stated objective is to demonstrate sustainable market recognition of a value of approximately $5 per barrel of recoverable resources by end 2028.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pantheon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pantheon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.