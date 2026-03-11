Palmer Square Credit Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSQO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Palmer Square Credit Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSQO – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 8,983 shares, a drop of 71.2% from the February 12th total of 31,162 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,894 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 28,894 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Palmer Square Credit Opportunities ETF Price Performance

PSQO remained flat at $20.63 on Wednesday. 29,902 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,845. Palmer Square Credit Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $20.07 and a 1-year high of $20.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.68 and a 200-day moving average of $20.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palmer Square Credit Opportunities ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its position in Palmer Square Credit Opportunities ETF by 226.3% in the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in Palmer Square Credit Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palmer Square Credit Opportunities ETF during the third quarter worth $204,000. Providence Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palmer Square Credit Opportunities ETF during the third quarter worth $283,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Palmer Square Credit Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $402,000.

Palmer Square Credit Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The Palmer Square Credit Opportunities ETF (PSQO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks high current income and long-term capital growth through an actively managed portfolio that holds debt securities of any credit rating and maturity issued by governments and corporations from around the globe. PSQO was launched on Sep 11, 2024 and is issued by Palmer Square.

