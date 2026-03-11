Palfinger (OTCMKTS:PLFRF) Stock Price Down 8.3% – Should You Sell?

Palfinger AG (OTCMKTS:PLFRF – Get Free Report) was down 8.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $40.1799 and last traded at $40.1799. Approximately 130 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.80.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Palfinger in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.32.

Palfinger (OTCMKTS:PLFRF) is a global manufacturer of hydraulic lifting, loading and handling systems. Headquartered in Salzburg, Austria, the company offers a wide range of products including knuckle boom cranes, hook loaders, tail lifts and maritime cranes. These solutions are used across industries such as construction, transportation, waste management and offshore energy, providing vital equipment for material handling and lifting tasks on trucks, ships and stationary platforms.

Founded in 1932 by Richard Palfinger, the company has grown from a small regional workshop into an international technology leader.

