Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO) Short Interest Up 1,583.1% in February

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 2,087 shares, an increase of 1,583.1% from the February 12th total of 124 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,963 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Based on an average daily volume of 2,963 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Oxford Lane Capital Stock Performance

Shares of OXLCO traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.34. 1,636 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,940. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.41. Oxford Lane Capital has a 12 month low of $22.28 and a 12 month high of $24.01.

Get Oxford Lane Capital alerts:

Oxford Lane Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.4%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Oxford Lane Capital

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Oxford Lane Capital stock. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. ( NASDAQ:OXLCO Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

(Get Free Report)

Oxford Lane Capital is a closed-end management investment company that specializes in corporate credit and structured finance. The fund primarily invests in equity and debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) managed by established collateral managers. In addition to CLO exposures, the portfolio may include senior secured loans and select dividend-paying common and preferred equity securities to enhance yield and diversification.

Since commencing operations in 2013, Oxford Lane Capital has pursued a credit-focused strategy designed to capture income and capital appreciation through active portfolio management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.