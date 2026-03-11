Oxford Biomedica plc (LON:OXB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Oxford Biomedica plc (LON:OXB – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 663.67.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OXB shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 950 price objective on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Oxford Biomedica from GBX 735 to GBX 800 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th.

Shares of OXB traded down GBX 14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 637. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,885. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 763.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 661.39. Oxford Biomedica has a 52-week low of GBX 232.50 and a 52-week high of GBX 952. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 322.11, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of £769.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.59 and a beta of 1.04.

Oxford Biomedica (LSE: OXB) is a quality and innovation-led cell and gene therapy CDMO with a mission to enable its clients to deliver life changing therapies to patients around the world.

One of the original pioneers in cell and gene therapy, the Company has more than 25 years of experience in viral vectors; the driving force behind the majority of gene therapies. The Company collaborates with some of the world’s most innovative pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, providing viral vector development and manufacturing expertise in lentivirus, adeno-associated virus (AAV) and adenoviral vectors.

