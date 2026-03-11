Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB) Receives Buy Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research report issued on Wednesday,London Stock Exchange reports. They currently have a GBX 950 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 49.14% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Oxford Biomedica from GBX 735 to GBX 800 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oxford Biomedica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 663.67.
Oxford Biomedica (LSE: OXB) is a quality and innovation-led cell and gene therapy CDMO with a mission to enable its clients to deliver life changing therapies to patients around the world.
One of the original pioneers in cell and gene therapy, the Company has more than 25 years of experience in viral vectors; the driving force behind the majority of gene therapies. The Company collaborates with some of the world’s most innovative pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, providing viral vector development and manufacturing expertise in lentivirus, adeno-associated virus (AAV) and adenoviral vectors.
