Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA) Cut to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Sunday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Oruka Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Oruka Therapeutics from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oruka Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

Shares of ORKA opened at $33.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.57 and its 200-day moving average is $27.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.73 and a beta of -0.38. Oruka Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.49 and a fifty-two week high of $36.53.

In related news, insider Joana Goncalves sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $226,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 34,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,162.66. This trade represents a 17.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $663,530. Corporate insiders own 24.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Oruka Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Oruka Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Oruka Therapeutics by 464.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Oruka Therapeutics by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oruka Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 56.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oruka Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel peptide‐based therapies for oncology. The company’s proprietary stapled peptide platform is designed to selectively disrupt intracellular protein–protein interactions that drive tumor growth and immune evasion. By combining the specificity of biologics with the cell‐permeability of small molecules, Oruka aims to target cancer pathways that have been historically considered “undruggable.”

The company’s lead candidate, ONCT-01, is currently in Phase 1 clinical trials for patients with advanced solid tumors, assessing safety, tolerability and preliminary efficacy.

