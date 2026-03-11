Orion OYJ (OTCMKTS:ORINY) Stock Price Up 8.4% – Still a Buy?

Orion OYJ Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ORINY – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $41.04 and last traded at $41.04. 249 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 116% from the average session volume of 115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.8625.
Separately, Danske downgraded Orion OYJ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Orion OYJ has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Orion OYJ (OTCMKTS:ORINY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter. Orion OYJ had a net margin of 26.68% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The firm had revenue of $809.41 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Orion OYJ Unsponsored ADR will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Orion Corporation (Orion Oyj) is a Finland-based pharmaceutical company engaged in the research, development, manufacture and marketing of human and veterinary medicines as well as diagnostic tests. The company’s core therapeutic areas include central nervous system disorders, oncology and respiratory diseases, and it offers both proprietary and generic products. Orion’s product range spans from small-molecule drugs and active pharmaceutical ingredients to radiodiagnostic imaging agents and line extensions developed through in-house research.
Since its founding in 1917 in Helsinki, Orion has grown into an integrated pharmaceuticals business with state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Finland and France.
