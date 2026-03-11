Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Trading Up 9.3% Following Strong Earnings

Shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) traded up 9.3% on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $171.76 and last traded at $163.2990. 82,586,448 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 191% from the average session volume of 28,428,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $149.40.

The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. Oracle had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 70.60%. The business had revenue of $17.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Several brokerages recently commented on ORCL. Barclays dropped their target price on Oracle from $310.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $350.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total transaction of $1,552,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 134,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,805,476.90. This represents a 6.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total transaction of $437,064.03. Following the sale, the director directly owned 25,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,032,429.56. The trade was a 7.99% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 72,223 shares of company stock worth $13,689,064 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HFM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 290.9% in the 4th quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Trading Up 9.3%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.44. The company has a market cap of $469.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.66.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

Further Reading

