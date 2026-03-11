Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Issues Q4 2026 Earnings Guidance

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.960-2.000 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.9 billion-$19.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.1 billion. Oracle also updated its FY 2026 guidance to EPS.

Oracle Price Performance

NYSE ORCL opened at $149.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $429.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $167.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.44. Oracle has a 1 year low of $118.86 and a 1 year high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $17.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 70.60% and a net margin of 25.28%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

Several analysts have commented on ORCL shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $270.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. HSBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $382.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Oracle from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Oracle from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.23.

Insider Activity

In other Oracle news, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total value of $1,552,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 134,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,805,476.90. This represents a 6.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Douglas A. Kehring sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.89, for a total transaction of $6,821,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 33,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,555,709.82. The trade was a 50.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,223 shares of company stock worth $13,689,064. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q3 beat, strong cloud growth and raised FY‑27 revenue outlook — Oracle topped revenue and EPS estimates (Q3 revenue $17.19B, EPS $1.79), cloud revenue rose ~44%, and management raised fiscal‑2027 revenue guidance to $90B, which eased concerns about return on its AI investments. Reuters: Oracle rallies as strong revenue forecast eases concerns

Q3 beat, strong cloud growth and raised FY‑27 revenue outlook — Oracle topped revenue and EPS estimates (Q3 revenue $17.19B, EPS $1.79), cloud revenue rose ~44%, and management raised fiscal‑2027 revenue guidance to $90B, which eased concerns about return on its AI investments. Positive Sentiment: Massive backlog signals multiyear AI demand — Oracle disclosed Remaining Performance Obligations (RPO) around $553B, indicating sustained demand for AI data centers and cloud capacity that supports long‑term revenue visibility. TipRanks: $553B backlog

Massive backlog signals multiyear AI demand — Oracle disclosed Remaining Performance Obligations (RPO) around $553B, indicating sustained demand for AI data centers and cloud capacity that supports long‑term revenue visibility. Positive Sentiment: Customer & partner momentum — Management name‑checked AI hardware partners (including Cerebras) and highlighted expanding enterprise wins (e.g., TikTok U.S. business), reinforcing Oracle’s position in the AI infrastructure stack. CNBC: Cerebras named by Oracle

Customer & partner momentum — Management name‑checked AI hardware partners (including Cerebras) and highlighted expanding enterprise wins (e.g., TikTok U.S. business), reinforcing Oracle’s position in the AI infrastructure stack. Neutral Sentiment: Dividend and shareholder communications — Oracle announced a $0.50 quarterly dividend (ex‑div Apr 9), a modest yield that is unlikely to move the stock materially but supports income investors.

Dividend and shareholder communications — Oracle announced a $0.50 quarterly dividend (ex‑div Apr 9), a modest yield that is unlikely to move the stock materially but supports income investors. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed analyst moves — Some banks trimmed price targets after the release but many kept constructive ratings; sentiment is varied as analysts balance acceleration in cloud revenue against financing risks.

Mixed analyst moves — Some banks trimmed price targets after the release but many kept constructive ratings; sentiment is varied as analysts balance acceleration in cloud revenue against financing risks. Negative Sentiment: Huge capex, rising debt and cash‑flow strain — Oracle is funding a $50B+ AI data‑center buildout, pushing debt above ~$100B and producing sharply negative free cash flow (cited concerns that spending is compressing near‑term margins). These financial strains are the main downside risk. Fortune: free cash flow crunch CNBC: debt/financing concerns

Huge capex, rising debt and cash‑flow strain — Oracle is funding a $50B+ AI data‑center buildout, pushing debt above ~$100B and producing sharply negative free cash flow (cited concerns that spending is compressing near‑term margins). These financial strains are the main downside risk. Negative Sentiment: Legal noise — Multiple securities‑class‑action alerts and firm filings were announced after the quarter, creating potential legal overhang and distraction for management. GlobeNewswire: class action alerts

Legal noise — Multiple securities‑class‑action alerts and firm filings were announced after the quarter, creating potential legal overhang and distraction for management. Negative Sentiment: Macro/geopolitical market focus — Broader market attention on oil and the Iran conflict is keeping investors’ eyes off company fundamentals at times; energy and rate moves can amplify volatility in tech names like ORCL. Barron’s: Oracle vs. Iran / market context

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 19.2% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 52,856 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $11,556,000 after purchasing an additional 8,530 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in Oracle by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 15,038 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 189.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 153,580 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,593,000 after buying an additional 100,494 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 21.5% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

Featured Articles

