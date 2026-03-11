OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $159.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.80 million. OppFi had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 55.59%.

OppFi Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE OPFI opened at $9.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.55 and its 200 day moving average is $10.09. OppFi has a 52 week low of $7.54 and a 52 week high of $15.03. The company has a market cap of $796.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 1.73.

Insider Activity at OppFi

In related news, Director Jocelyn Moore sold 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total transaction of $48,702.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 47,266 shares in the company, valued at $515,672.06. This represents a 8.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OppFi

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in shares of OppFi by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 10,231 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in OppFi by 981.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 14,214 shares during the period. PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in OppFi in the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in OppFi in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in OppFi in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $188,000. 7.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OPFI. Zacks Research downgraded shares of OppFi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of OppFi in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

OppFi Company Profile

OppFi (NYSE: OPFI) is a financial technology company that provides digital lending and credit solutions designed to meet the needs of near-prime consumers in the United States. Through its technology-driven platform, OppFi offers unsecured installment loans under the OppLoans brand, allowing borrowers to access credit online or via mobile devices. The company leverages proprietary data analytics and machine learning models to assess credit risk, streamline underwriting processes and deliver personalized loan products with transparent terms.

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, OppFi was founded in 2013 with a mission to increase financial inclusion for underserved and underbanked populations.

Further Reading

