oOh media Limited (OTCMKTS:OMLAF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

oOh media Limited (OTCMKTS:OMLAF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 96,390 shares, an increase of 774.1% from the February 12th total of 11,027 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,381.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,381.4 days.

oOh media Stock Performance

Shares of OMLAF opened at $0.78 on Wednesday. oOh media has a 52 week low of $0.78 and a 52 week high of $1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.92.

oOh!media is a leading out-of-home (OOH) advertising company that operates a broad network of static and digital advertising displays across Australia and New Zealand. The company’s media assets span large-format billboards, street furniture, transit shelters, airport terminals and Place-Based environments such as retail centres, office buildings and universities.

Founded in 1989 and headquartered in Sydney, oOh!media has grown from a single market presence into a nationwide operator with coverage in all major Australian cities—including Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth and Adelaide—as well as key metropolitan areas in New Zealand such as Auckland and Wellington.

