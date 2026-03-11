oOh media Limited (OTCMKTS:OMLAF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

oOh media Limited (OTCMKTS:OMLAF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 96,390 shares, an increase of 774.1% from the February 12th total of 11,027 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,381.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,381.4 days.
oOh media Stock Performance
Shares of OMLAF opened at $0.78 on Wednesday. oOh media has a 52 week low of $0.78 and a 52 week high of $1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.92.
Founded in 1989 and headquartered in Sydney, oOh!media has grown from a single market presence into a nationwide operator with coverage in all major Australian cities—including Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth and Adelaide—as well as key metropolitan areas in New Zealand such as Auckland and Wellington.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than oOh media
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- Elon Musk already made me a “wealthy man”
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- 1,500 Banks Just Handed the Fed Your Bank Account
Receive News & Ratings for oOh media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for oOh media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.