OMV (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

OMV AG (OTCMKTS:OMVKY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.9685 and last traded at $16.8650, with a volume of 4211 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of OMV in a report on Friday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut OMV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OMV in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut OMV from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Research raised OMV from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get OMV alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on OMV

OMV Stock Up 1.2%

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.33 and a 200-day moving average of $14.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.01.

OMV (OTCMKTS:OMVKY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $1.59. OMV had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 4.10%.The firm had revenue of $7.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OMV AG will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

OMV Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OMV AG is an Austrian integrated energy company founded in 1956 and headquartered in Vienna. The firm operates across the oil and gas value chain, with core activities in exploration and production, refining and marketing, petrochemicals, gas trading and storage, and a large retail network of service stations and convenience offerings in Central and Eastern Europe. OMV’s business model combines upstream resource development with downstream processing and commercial distribution to supply fuels, lubricants and chemical feedstocks.

In upstream, OMV pursues oil and natural gas exploration and production projects and participates in both onshore and offshore developments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OMV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.