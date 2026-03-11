Octopus Titan VCT (LON:OTV2) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Octopus Titan VCT (LON:OTV2 – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 15 and last traded at GBX 15, with a volume of 20173 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.50.

Octopus Titan VCT Stock Down 30.2%

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 19.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 21.36. The company has a market capitalization of £247.16 million, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of -0.09.

Octopus Titan VCT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Octopus Titan VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in early stage startups, early venture, mid venture, late venture and expansion investments. It invests in companies that are not listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. The fund seeks to invest in environmental, technology, media, telecoms, consumer lifestyle and wellbeing sectors. The fund invests in smaller unquoted companies based in the United Kingdom. It prefers to invest between £0.25 million ($0.35 million) and £25 million ($35.3 million) in first round of funding.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Octopus Titan VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Octopus Titan VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.