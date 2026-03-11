NYLI MacKay Municipal Insured ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIN) Short Interest Down 83.0% in February

NYLI MacKay Municipal Insured ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 7,764 shares, a decrease of 83.0% from the February 12th total of 45,649 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 76,116 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 76,116 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYLI MacKay Municipal Insured ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA MMIN traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.09. The company had a trading volume of 32,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,603. NYLI MacKay Municipal Insured ETF has a 12 month low of $22.30 and a 12 month high of $24.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.95.

Get NYLI MacKay Municipal Insured ETF alerts:

NYLI MacKay Municipal Insured ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th were paid a $0.0733 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NYLI MacKay Municipal Insured ETF

NYLI MacKay Municipal Insured ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MMIN. Millstone Evans Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NYLI MacKay Municipal Insured ETF by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 5,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in NYLI MacKay Municipal Insured ETF by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new position in NYLI MacKay Municipal Insured ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in NYLI MacKay Municipal Insured ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,547,000. Finally, Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in NYLI MacKay Municipal Insured ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,712,000.

(Get Free Report)

The IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF (MMIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed US municipal bond fund for insured, investment-grade securities of varying maturities. MMIN was launched on Oct 18, 2017 and is managed by IndexIQ.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NYLI MacKay Municipal Insured ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NYLI MacKay Municipal Insured ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.