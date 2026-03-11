NYLI MacKay Municipal Insured ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIN) Short Interest Down 83.0% in February

NYLI MacKay Municipal Insured ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 7,764 shares, a decrease of 83.0% from the February 12th total of 45,649 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 76,116 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 76,116 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
NYLI MacKay Municipal Insured ETF Trading Down 0.1%
Shares of NYSEARCA MMIN traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.09. The company had a trading volume of 32,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,603. NYLI MacKay Municipal Insured ETF has a 12 month low of $22.30 and a 12 month high of $24.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.95.
NYLI MacKay Municipal Insured ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th were paid a $0.0733 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NYLI MacKay Municipal Insured ETF
NYLI MacKay Municipal Insured ETF Company Profile
The IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF (MMIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed US municipal bond fund for insured, investment-grade securities of varying maturities. MMIN was launched on Oct 18, 2017 and is managed by IndexIQ.
