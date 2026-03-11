NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Stake Reduced by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA lessened its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,765,600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,557,050 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 2.7% of Primecap Management Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,501,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% during the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. BNP Paribas Exane increased their target price on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.64.

NVIDIA stock opened at $184.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.24. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $212.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $185.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.06. The company has a market cap of $4.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.33.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.60% and a return on equity of 97.37%. The company had revenue of $68.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.82%.

In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $36,008,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,618,547 shares in the company, valued at $651,483,201.88. This represents a 5.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 30,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.11, for a total value of $5,432,355.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,286,826 shares in the company, valued at $229,196,578.86. The trade was a 2.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 1,168,120 shares of company stock worth $210,900,814 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

