Nuveen New York Municipal Valu (NYSE:NNY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen New York Municipal Valu (NYSE:NNY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0295 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.

Nuveen New York Municipal Valu Price Performance

NYSE:NNY traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.69. 1,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,681. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.58 and its 200-day moving average is $8.45. Nuveen New York Municipal Valu has a 1-year low of $7.77 and a 1-year high of $8.94.

Get Nuveen New York Municipal Valu alerts:

Nuveen New York Municipal Valu Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc (NYSE: NNY) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal and New York State income taxes. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities issued by public issuers in the State of New York, including general obligation bonds and revenue bonds issued to finance essential public projects such as schools, transportation infrastructure and utility systems.

As a diversified municipal bond fund, NNY’s portfolio spans a broad range of maturities and credit qualities within the investment-grade universe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New York Municipal Valu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New York Municipal Valu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.