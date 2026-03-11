Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (JMM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on April 1st

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.029 per share on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JMM traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.95. The stock had a trading volume of 99,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,586. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a 52 week low of $5.68 and a 52 week high of $6.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.19.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JMM. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 34,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 8,580 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 119.5% in the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 44,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 24,342 shares in the last quarter. 67.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE: JMM) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company managed by Nuveen, a leading global asset manager and subsidiary of TIAA. The fund seeks to provide high current income with the potential for capital appreciation by investing across multiple asset classes and geographies. Its structure allows investors to access a broad range of income-producing securities through a single vehicle.

JMM’s investment strategy emphasizes a multi-sector approach, allocating capital to fixed-income sectors such as investment-grade and high-yield corporate bonds, emerging market debt, mortgage- and asset-backed securities, as well as preferred stocks.

