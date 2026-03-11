Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSEARCA:DIAX) Plans $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSEARCA:DIAX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.301 per share on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.
Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Trading Up 0.0%
Shares of NYSEARCA DIAX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.07. The company had a trading volume of 60,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,513. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.47 and its 200-day moving average is $15.05. Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a 52 week low of $12.42 and a 52 week high of $15.85.
Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Company Profile
