Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) Receives C$80.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$80.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Nutrien to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. BNP Paribas Exane cut Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Nutrien from C$72.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th.

In other Nutrien news, insider Jeffrey Martin Tarsi sold 18,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$87.60, for a total transaction of C$1,650,909.60. Following the sale, the insider owned 2,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$202,531.20. This trade represents a 89.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NTR stock opened at C$103.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$94.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$85.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.16, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$49.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.26. Nutrien has a 1 year low of C$65.35 and a 1 year high of C$106.38.

Nutrien (TSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported C$1.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$5.34 billion during the quarter. Nutrien had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 8.44%. Analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 5.3416399 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien is a leading global provider of crop inputs and services. We operate a world-class network of production, distribution and ag retail facilities that positions us to efficiently serve the needs of growers. We focus on creating long-term value by prioritizing investments that strengthen the advantages of our business across the ag value chain and by maintaining access to the resources and the relationships with stakeholders needed to achieve our goals.

