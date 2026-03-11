NowVertical Group (CVE:NOW) Sets New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Shares of NowVertical Group Inc. (CVE:NOW – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23, with a volume of 190000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Cormark raised NowVertical Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NowVertical Group currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Get NowVertical Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on NOW

NowVertical Group Trading Down 4.2%

About NowVertical Group

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.27 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.50 million, a P/E ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 2.96.

(Get Free Report)

NowVertical Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a big data, analytics, and vertical intelligence company in the United States, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers NOW Fusion solution that creates a flexible distributed data processing pipeline; NOW DataBench solutions for data analytics; NOW Privacy solution, which reveals the risk across the entire data estate; and NOW SnowGraph solutions that provides one-to-many graph analytics framework.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NowVertical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NowVertical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.