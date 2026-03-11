Northern Venture Trust (LON:NVT) Stock Price Up 2.6% – Should You Buy?

Northern Venture Trust (LON:NVT – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 58.50 and last traded at GBX 58.50. 9,843 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 105,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 57.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 56.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 56.67. The stock has a market cap of £137.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.19.

Northern Venture Trust PLC is a venture capital trust specializing in direct and fund of funds investments. The fund seeks to make investments in middle market, buyouts, later stage, and mature companies. Within fund of funds, it makes private equity fund investments. The fund typically invests between £2 million ($3.1 million) and £10 million ($15.59 million) in companies with enterprise values between £10 million ($15.59 million) and £30 million ($46.77 million). It prefers to take majority stake in companies.

