Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.14, but opened at $7.40. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha shares last traded at $7.23, with a volume of 3,659 shares trading hands.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha Trading Up 1.7%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.66 and a 200 day moving average of $6.70. The company has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.08.

Get Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha alerts:

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 9.44%.

About Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK Line) is one of the world’s oldest and largest shipping companies, tracing its roots back to 1885 when it was established in Tokyo, Japan. Over more than a century of operations, the company has grown from a modest coastal carrier into a global maritime and logistics provider. NYK is a core member of the Mitsubishi keiretsu and plays a prominent role in international trade by connecting major ports across Asia, Europe, the Americas and beyond.

The company’s principal business activities encompass sea, land and air logistics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.