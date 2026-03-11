Next (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Research

Next (OTCMKTS:NXGPY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Next from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NXGPY opened at $86.79 on Monday. Next has a 12 month low of $62.69 and a 12 month high of $101.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.41.

Next is a UK-based retail group best known for its clothing, footwear and homeware offerings sold through a combination of physical stores, online channels and catalog services. The company markets predominantly its own-label fashion and lifestyle ranges across women’s, men’s and children’s apparel, together with footwear, accessories and home products. Its multi-channel model aims to integrate in-store merchandising with e-commerce and direct-to-consumer catalogue sales to reach a broad customer base.

Operations combine a network of domestic stores in the UK with international presence delivered largely through franchise and partner arrangements, plus a global e-commerce platform that ships to multiple markets.

