Next (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Research

Next (OTCMKTS:NXGPY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Next from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.
Next is a UK-based retail group best known for its clothing, footwear and homeware offerings sold through a combination of physical stores, online channels and catalog services. The company markets predominantly its own-label fashion and lifestyle ranges across women’s, men’s and children’s apparel, together with footwear, accessories and home products. Its multi-channel model aims to integrate in-store merchandising with e-commerce and direct-to-consumer catalogue sales to reach a broad customer base.
Operations combine a network of domestic stores in the UK with international presence delivered largely through franchise and partner arrangements, plus a global e-commerce platform that ships to multiple markets.
