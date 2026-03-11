Newmont Corporation $NEM Shares Sold by Wakefield Asset Management LLLP

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP decreased its holdings in shares of Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,168 shares during the quarter. Newmont makes up approximately 1.4% of Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Newmont were worth $5,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 327.8% in the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Capital A Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont by 1,648.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Caldwell Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Newmont in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont Trading Up 1.6%

NYSE NEM opened at $118.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Newmont Corporation has a 1-year low of $42.66 and a 1-year high of $134.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.81. The company has a market capitalization of $129.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.39.

Newmont Increases Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 31.25%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NEM shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Newmont from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Newmont from $134.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Newmont from $114.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce dropped their price target on Newmont from $71.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.15.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NEM

About Newmont

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM) is a leading global gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development, processing and reclamation of gold properties. The company’s core business centers on the production of gold, with additional byproduct metals produced from its operations. Newmont operates a portfolio of long‑lived mines and development projects, and its activities span the full mine life cycle from early-stage exploration through to mining, milling and closure.

Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, Newmont has grown through organic development and strategic acquisitions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.