Neuberger Berman Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:NBCM) Short Interest Update

Neuberger Berman Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:NBCM – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 250,064 shares, an increase of 1,166.6% from the February 12th total of 19,743 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,774 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Neuberger Berman Commodity Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Neuberger Berman Commodity Strategy ETF stock opened at $27.33 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.98. Neuberger Berman Commodity Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.39 and a fifty-two week high of $28.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neuberger Berman Commodity Strategy ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Commodity Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Commodity Strategy ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Commodity Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $338,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Neuberger Berman Commodity Strategy ETF by 52,496.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 26,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 26,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Neuberger Berman Commodity Strategy ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares in the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Commodity Strategy ETF Company Profile

The Neuberger Berman Commodity Strategy ETF (NBCM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Commodity index. The fund is actively managed to provide long and short exposure to the broad commodity market. The fund utilizes a subsidiary to invest in commodity-linked derivative instruments. NBCM was launched on Aug 27, 2012 and is managed by Neuberger Berman.

