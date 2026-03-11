Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Down 2.1% – What’s Next?

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $94.69 and last traded at $94.89. 33,619,841 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 53,119,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.94.

Trending Headlines about Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Get Netflix alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Huber Research upgraded shares of Netflix from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Netflix from $149.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Netflix in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Netflix from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.67.

Netflix Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.22. The company has a market capitalization of $400.60 billion, a PE ratio of 37.55, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.68.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Netflix had a return on equity of 43.26% and a net margin of 24.30%.The firm had revenue of $12.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.760 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 23,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total transaction of $2,065,210.29. Following the sale, the insider owned 316,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,851,571. This trade represents a 6.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 105,781 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $8,773,476.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 122,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,130,291.60. This represents a 46.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,520,133 shares of company stock valued at $137,259,786. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Netflix

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Steph & Co. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 188.9% in the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 26 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Netflix by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 29 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 480.0% in the third quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company’s primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.