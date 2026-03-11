NetEase, Inc. $NTES Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 681,808 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 107,004 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in NetEase were worth $103,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in NetEase in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NetEase during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in NetEase during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in NetEase during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of NetEase by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

Get NetEase alerts:

NetEase Trading Up 0.1%

NASDAQ:NTES opened at $117.75 on Wednesday. NetEase, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.54 and a 12-month high of $159.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $127.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.58. The firm has a market cap of $74.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.74.

NetEase Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. NetEase’s payout ratio is 30.93%.

Several research firms have weighed in on NTES. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NetEase in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Nomura lowered their price objective on NetEase from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of NetEase from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NetEase in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of NetEase in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.89.

Get Our Latest Report on NetEase

About NetEase

(Free Report)

NetEase, Inc (NASDAQ: NTES) is a Chinese technology company headquartered in Hangzhou that develops and operates Internet services and products. Founded in 1997 by William Ding (Ding Lei), the company has grown from an early web portal and e-mail provider into a diversified online services group. William Ding has served as the company’s founder and long-time leader, guiding its expansion into games, digital content and consumer services.

The company’s primary business is interactive entertainment: NetEase Games designs, develops and publishes PC and mobile games for domestic and international audiences, offering a mix of self-developed franchises and titles published under licensing and strategic partnerships.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.