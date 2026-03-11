NEOS Enhanced Income Credit Select ETF (NASDAQ:HYBI) Short Interest Up 272.7% in February

NEOS Enhanced Income Credit Select ETF (NASDAQ:HYBI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 17,997 shares, an increase of 272.7% from the February 12th total of 4,829 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,155 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 21,155 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
NEOS Enhanced Income Credit Select ETF Stock Down 0.8%
NEOS Enhanced Income Credit Select ETF stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.55. 7,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,691. NEOS Enhanced Income Credit Select ETF has a 52-week low of $46.95 and a 52-week high of $51.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.44.
NEOS Enhanced Income Credit Select ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.3379 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 11th.
NEOS Enhanced Income Credit Select ETF Company Profile
The NEOS Enhanced Income Credit Select ETF (HYBI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds, investing in US bonds via ETFs and using S&P 500 put options for tax-efficient monthly income. The fund seeks to balance investments in high-yield and investment-grade securities, aiming for total return. HYBI was launched on Sep 30, 2024 and is issued by Neos.
