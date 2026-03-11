NEOS Enhanced Income Credit Select ETF (NASDAQ:HYBI) Short Interest Up 272.7% in February

NEOS Enhanced Income Credit Select ETF (NASDAQ:HYBI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 17,997 shares, an increase of 272.7% from the February 12th total of 4,829 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,155 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 21,155 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

NEOS Enhanced Income Credit Select ETF Stock Down 0.8%

NEOS Enhanced Income Credit Select ETF stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.55. 7,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,691. NEOS Enhanced Income Credit Select ETF has a 52-week low of $46.95 and a 52-week high of $51.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.44.

NEOS Enhanced Income Credit Select ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.3379 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 11th.

Institutional Trading of NEOS Enhanced Income Credit Select ETF

NEOS Enhanced Income Credit Select ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NEOS Enhanced Income Credit Select ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 793,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,213,000 after buying an additional 48,993 shares in the last quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in NEOS Enhanced Income Credit Select ETF by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC now owns 16,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in NEOS Enhanced Income Credit Select ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 44,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in NEOS Enhanced Income Credit Select ETF by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 8,669 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in NEOS Enhanced Income Credit Select ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $735,000.

The NEOS Enhanced Income Credit Select ETF (HYBI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds, investing in US bonds via ETFs and using S&P 500 put options for tax-efficient monthly income. The fund seeks to balance investments in high-yield and investment-grade securities, aiming for total return. HYBI was launched on Sep 30, 2024 and is issued by Neos.

