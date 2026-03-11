Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) Trading Down 0.2% – Should You Sell?

Nemetschek SE (ETR:NEM – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €66.80 and last traded at €69.05. Approximately 219,167 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 343% from the average daily volume of 49,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at €69.20.

Nemetschek Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.09, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €76.14 and its 200-day moving average price is €92.92.

Nemetschek Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nemetschek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nemetschek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.