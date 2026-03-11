Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP)

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $700.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 46.63% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on APP. Arete Research set a $340.00 target price on shares of AppLovin and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $771.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on AppLovin from $710.00 to $585.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group set a $740.00 price target on AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $654.50.

APP opened at $477.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.01 billion, a PE ratio of 48.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $506.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $574.92. AppLovin has a 52-week low of $200.50 and a 52-week high of $745.61.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. AppLovin had a return on equity of 245.64% and a net margin of 57.42%.The firm’s revenue was up 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AppLovin will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 7,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $657.13, for a total transaction of $5,000,102.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 277,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,097,294.30. This trade represents a 2.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in AppLovin in the 4th quarter worth about $294,000. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new position in AppLovin in the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in AppLovin by 58.0% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter worth approximately $1,656,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter worth approximately $620,000. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AppLovin Corporation is a Palo Alto–based mobile technology company that provides software and services to help app developers grow and monetize their businesses. The company operates a data-driven advertising and marketing platform that connects app publishers and advertisers, delivering tools for user acquisition, monetization, analytics and creative optimization. AppLovin’s technology is integrated into a broad set of mobile applications through software development kits (SDKs) and ad products designed to maximize revenue and engagement for developers.

Key components of AppLovin’s offering include an ad mediation and exchange platform that enables publishers to manage and monetize inventory across multiple demand sources, and a user-acquisition platform that helps advertisers target and scale campaigns.

