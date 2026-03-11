Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 (NASDAQ:JSM) Short Interest Update

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 (NASDAQ:JSM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 6,754 shares, a growth of 176.6% from the February 12th total of 2,442 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 15,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ JSM traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.16. 20,249 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,088. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.58. Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 has a twelve month low of $16.51 and a twelve month high of $20.65.

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.

About Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543

Navient Co SR NT 6% 121543 (NASDAQ:JSM) is a series of senior unsecured notes issued by Navient Corporation. The notes carry a fixed annual interest rate of 6.00% and mature on December 15, 2043. As unsecured obligations, they rank pari passu with all of Navient’s other unsubordinated debt and are structurally subordinated to any secured borrowings.

Interest on these notes is payable semi-annually on June 15 and December 15 of each year. Beginning December 15, 2023, Navient has the option to redeem the notes, in whole or in part, at a specified redemption price plus accrued interest, subject to the terms set forth in the governing indenture under which the notes were issued and trade under the ticker symbol JSM.

Navient Corporation, the issuer behind this debt issue, provides asset management and business processing solutions to education loan portfolios in the United States.

