Natixis Loomis Sayles Focused Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:LSGR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Natixis Loomis Sayles Focused Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:LSGR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 6,170 shares, a decline of 96.7% from the February 12th total of 184,566 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 116,342 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 116,342 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Natixis Loomis Sayles Focused Growth ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of LSGR stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.92. The stock had a trading volume of 64,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,995. Natixis Loomis Sayles Focused Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $30.04 and a 1-year high of $46.52. The firm has a market cap of $605.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.35 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.16 and its 200-day moving average is $43.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natixis Loomis Sayles Focused Growth ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Natixis Loomis Sayles Focused Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $23,722,000. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natixis Loomis Sayles Focused Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $391,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natixis Loomis Sayles Focused Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $3,798,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Natixis Loomis Sayles Focused Growth ETF by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,687,000 after acquiring an additional 11,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natixis Loomis Sayles Focused Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $672,000.

About Natixis Loomis Sayles Focused Growth ETF

The Natixis Loomis Sayles Focused Growth ETF (LSGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent fund that focuses on US-listed large-cap stocks but may include companies of any capitalization through a growth investment style. The fund utilizes the Natixis/NYSE non-transparent ETF model. LSGR was launched on Jun 29, 2023 and is managed by Natixis.

