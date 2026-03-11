Natixis Advisors LLC Sells 71,123 Shares of Liberty Broadband Corporation $LBRDK

Natixis Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 532,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,123 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned about 0.37% of Liberty Broadband worth $33,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDK. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 195.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1,054.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the third quarter worth $47,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 59.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LBRDK opened at $50.97 on Wednesday. Liberty Broadband Corporation has a one year low of $42.10 and a one year high of $104.00. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.09.

In other news, Director J David Wargo sold 2,232 shares of Liberty Broadband stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $128,585.52. Following the transaction, the director owned 471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,134.31. This trade represents a 82.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Liberty Broadband Corporation is a publicly traded holding company that principally invests in broadband and cable businesses. Established in 2014 as a spin-off from Liberty Interactive Corporation, the company was designed to provide investors with targeted exposure to high-growth broadband assets. Headquartered in Englewood, Colorado, Liberty Broadband uses a tracking-stock structure to reflect the performance of its key investments rather than operating a stand-alone service business.

The company’s primary asset is its substantial equity interest in Charter Communications, one of the largest cable and broadband providers in the United States.

