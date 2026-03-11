Natixis Advisors LLC Sells 5,671 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. $FDS

Natixis Advisors LLC trimmed its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,671 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned about 0.23% of FactSet Research Systems worth $24,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5.6% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 27.6% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 188.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 98 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on FDS shares. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $282.00 to $253.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $300.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $291.62.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Down 4.1%

Shares of FDS opened at $212.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.75. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.00 and a 1 year high of $474.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.36 by $0.15. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The firm had revenue of $607.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. FactSet Research Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.900-17.600 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.99%.

FactSet Research Systems announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at FactSet Research Systems

In related news, Director Laurie Siegel sold 2,572 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.25, for a total value of $761,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,211.25. This trade represents a 71.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Malcolm Frank sold 2,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.70, for a total value of $760,540.40. Following the sale, the director directly owned 879 shares in the company, valued at $259,920.30. The trade was a 74.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc operates as a global provider of integrated financial data and analytics to the investment community. Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut, the company offers a unified platform that aggregates content from thousands of sources, delivering real-time and historical market data, company fundamentals, estimates, fixed-income information and proprietary analytics to portfolio managers, research analysts, investment bankers and risk officers.

The company’s core products include the FactSet Workstation, an application offering customizable screening, charting, portfolio analysis and news; APIs and data feeds for seamless integration into proprietary systems; and cloud-based solutions for thematic research and quantitative strategies.

