Natixis Advisors LLC Purchases 4,479 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF $VBK

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,479 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $25,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 100.8% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,924,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,099,000 after acquiring an additional 966,444 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5,905.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 307,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,066,000 after acquiring an additional 302,050 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 314,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,717,000 after purchasing an additional 122,801 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,953,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,756,386,000 after purchasing an additional 97,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 27.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 367,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,646,000 after purchasing an additional 78,115 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $310.58 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $214.77 and a one year high of $329.04. The company has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $317.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $306.36.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies. The Fund attempts to replicate the target Index by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the stocks that make up the Index, holding each stock in approximately the same proportion as its weighting in the Index.

