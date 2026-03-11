Natixis Advisors LLC Purchases 34,601 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. $R

Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 181,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,601 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Ryder System worth $34,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 237.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 182 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 186 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 421.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 167 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Ryder System in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Ryder System news, insider Thomas M. Havens sold 12,571 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.65, for a total transaction of $2,786,362.15. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 33,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,330,852.10. The trade was a 27.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 14,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.73, for a total value of $3,041,924.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 20,832 shares in the company, valued at $4,410,759.36. This trade represents a 40.82% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 130,673 shares of company stock valued at $28,233,471. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ryder System Price Performance

Ryder System stock opened at $202.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $203.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.47. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.54 and a 12 month high of $230.38. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.66 by ($0.07). Ryder System had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 3.95%.The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Ryder System has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.450-14.450 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.350 EPS. Analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 13.68 EPS for the current year.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is 30.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on R shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ryder System from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ryder System currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.44.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Ryder System

About Ryder System

(Free Report)

Ryder System, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and supply chain management solutions, serving commercial customers across a range of industries. The company’s Fleet Management Solutions segment offers full-service leasing and rental of medium- and heavy-duty trucks, tractors and trailers, along with maintenance and repair services at its network of service locations. Its Supply Chain Solutions segment provides integrated, technology-driven offerings that span managed transportation, dedicated contract carriage, warehousing and distribution, and e-commerce fulfillment.

Founded in 1933 and headquartered in Miami, Florida, Ryder has grown from a regional truck leasing operation into a diversified, global logistics provider.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding R? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.