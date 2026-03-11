Natixis Advisors LLC Has $34.59 Million Stake in Brookfield Corporation $BN

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Corporation (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 504,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,879 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $34,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,559,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,155,251,000 after acquiring an additional 897,916 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield by 1.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,849,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,487,338,000 after purchasing an additional 799,440 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Brookfield by 0.7% in the second quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 19,219,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,713,000 after purchasing an additional 125,269 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Brookfield in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,040,160,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Brookfield by 1.6% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,319,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,616,000 after purchasing an additional 249,913 shares during the period. 61.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BN shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Brookfield in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (up from $49.00) on shares of Brookfield in a research note on Friday, February 13th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Brookfield from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Brookfield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.59.

Shares of NYSE:BN opened at $41.63 on Wednesday. Brookfield Corporation has a 12 month low of $29.07 and a 12 month high of $49.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.69. The firm has a market cap of $101.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.39 and a beta of 1.58.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 3.87%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brookfield Corporation will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is a positive change from Brookfield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.98%.

Brookfield Corporation (NYSE:BN) is a global alternative asset manager that specializes in real assets. The company invests in and operates businesses across real estate, infrastructure, renewable power and energy, private equity and credit. Its activities span both ownership and active management of physical assets as well as the operation of investment funds and vehicles that provide institutional and retail investors access to long‑lived, cash‑generating assets.

Brookfield’s services include asset management, direct investing, property development and the operation of infrastructure and energy businesses.

