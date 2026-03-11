Natixis Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. $ASX

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,500,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,624 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of ASE Technology worth $27,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ASE Technology by 1,704.8% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. WealthCollab LLC boosted its position in ASE Technology by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 76.7% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of ASE Technology by 537.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of ASE Technology by 2,409.6% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,969 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,771 shares during the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASE Technology Stock Performance

Shares of ASE Technology stock opened at $21.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.28. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $6.94 and a 1 year high of $25.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.86. The firm has a market cap of $48.15 billion, a PE ratio of 37.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.09). ASE Technology had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 6.31%.The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. Equities analysts forecast that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ASX. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ASE Technology in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Research lowered ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

ASE Technology Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. (NYSE: ASX), commonly referred to as ASE, is a Taiwan-based provider of semiconductor assembly and testing services. The company focuses on back-end semiconductor manufacturing and related services that prepare integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices for final use. Its core activities include advanced IC packaging, final testing, wafer probing, and related engineering and supply-chain support for semiconductor customers.

ASE offers a range of products and technical capabilities designed to meet increasingly complex packaging and system-in-package requirements.

