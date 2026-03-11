Natixis Advisors LLC Buys 12,662 Shares of FedEx Corporation $FDX

Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,247 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,662 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $27,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its holdings in FedEx by 103.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 124 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $313.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Zacks Research upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price objective on FedEx from $317.00 to $371.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on FedEx from $290.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on FedEx from $408.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.00.

FedEx News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting FedEx this week:

FedEx Stock Performance

NYSE FDX opened at $359.52 on Wednesday. FedEx Corporation has a 52-week low of $194.29 and a 52-week high of $392.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $342.59 and a 200-day moving average of $284.73. The company has a market capitalization of $84.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The shipping service provider reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.80. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.81%.The business had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. FedEx has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.800-19.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 31.97%.

FedEx Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) is a global logistics and courier company headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. Founded by Frederick W. Smith in 1971 and beginning operations in the early 1970s, the company pioneered overnight express shipping and has since expanded into a diversified portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and supply-chain services. FedEx operates an integrated air-and-ground network that moves parcels, freight and documents for businesses and consumers worldwide.

FedEx’s core operating segments include express parcel delivery via its FedEx Express division, domestic and residential parcel delivery through FedEx Ground, less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services, and logistics and supply-chain management solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.