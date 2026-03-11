Natixis Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Eagle Materials Inc $EXP

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 25.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,370 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 22,119 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Eagle Materials worth $25,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 130.9% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 127 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the third quarter valued at $30,000. MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 3,060.0% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 102.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new position in Eagle Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $232.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $251.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Eagle Materials in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target (down from $280.00) on shares of Eagle Materials in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.36.

Eagle Materials Price Performance

NYSE EXP opened at $193.51 on Wednesday. Eagle Materials Inc has a one year low of $188.76 and a one year high of $243.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $221.96 and a 200 day moving average of $223.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 4.27. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.35.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The construction company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.32 by ($0.10). Eagle Materials had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 28.96%. The company had revenue of $555.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.59 EPS. Eagle Materials’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc will post 14.39 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 7.57%.

About Eagle Materials

(Free Report)

Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP) is a Dallas, Texas–based manufacturer of building materials serving construction and heavy industry markets across the United States. The company’s primary products include portland and masonry cements, gypsum wallboard, lightweight aggregate, paperboard packaging, and roofing granules. These product lines support a wide range of end uses—from residential and commercial buildings to infrastructure projects and industrial applications.

Since its spin-off from a major homebuilding company in 2004, Eagle Materials has grown through targeted facility expansions and strategic acquisitions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.