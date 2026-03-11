Natixis Advisors LLC Acquires 221,553 Shares of Archrock, Inc. $AROC

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,376,834 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 221,553 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned 0.79% of Archrock worth $36,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AROC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Archrock by 0.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,026 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Archrock by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,247 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 69,977 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Archrock by 0.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 95,866 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AROC has been the topic of several research reports. Dawson James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Archrock in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Archrock from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Archrock from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Archrock from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Archrock in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Donna A. Henderson sold 10,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total value of $382,573.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 27,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,792.18. This represents a 27.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Archrock Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of AROC opened at $36.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.46 and a 200 day moving average of $26.83. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.87. Archrock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.12 and a 52-week high of $37.26.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.29. Archrock had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 23.57%. The business had revenue of $377.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Archrock, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Archrock Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Archrock’s payout ratio is currently 48.09%.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc is a Houston‐based provider of natural gas compression services and equipment to the oil and gas industry in North America. Founded in 2004, the company supplies both short‐term rentals and long‐term contracts for compression solutions, serving upstream and midstream producers. Archrock’s offerings include engineered compression systems, aftermarket parts, maintenance and field services designed to optimize wellhead and pipeline operations.

The company’s core business activities focus on the design, manufacture, rental and sale of gas compression equipment.

