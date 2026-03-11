National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Research

Zacks Research upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on NFG. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Scotiabank set a $101.00 target price on National Fuel Gas in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, National Fuel Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.33.

National Fuel Gas Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of NYSE:NFG opened at $91.21 on Monday. National Fuel Gas has a 1-year low of $69.93 and a 1-year high of $94.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.37.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.15. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $651.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. National Fuel Gas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.600-8.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Fuel Gas

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in National Fuel Gas by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 159,953 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,667,000 after purchasing an additional 36,913 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $247,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 220,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,480,000 after buying an additional 8,304 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 79.5% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 12,729 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 5,638 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas in the first quarter worth $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE: NFG) is a diversified energy company engaged primarily in the production, gathering, transmission, distribution and marketing of natural gas. The company operates through four principal segments: Exploration & Production, Pipeline & Storage, Utilities, and Energy Marketing. Its integrated asset base spans upstream development in the Appalachian Basin, regional pipeline networks, underground storage facilities, and regulated utility distribution systems.

In its Exploration & Production segment, National Fuel Gas focuses on developing natural gas reserves in the Marcellus and Utica shales, leveraging modern drilling and completion techniques.

