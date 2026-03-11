Myriam Curet Sells 105 Shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stock

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) EVP Myriam Curet sold 105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.95, for a total transaction of $51,864.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Myriam Curet also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 11th, Myriam Curet sold 421 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.96, for a total value of $208,378.16.
- On Tuesday, February 10th, Myriam Curet sold 105 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.65, for a total value of $51,938.25.
- On Thursday, January 29th, Myriam Curet sold 126 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.02, for a total value of $65,522.52.
- On Tuesday, January 27th, Myriam Curet sold 230 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $532.61, for a total value of $122,500.30.
Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded up $4.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $489.92. 756,414 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,009,988. The company has a market cap of $173.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.09, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $518.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $512.74. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $425.00 and a 52 week high of $603.88.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuitive Surgical
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 44 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tobam lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 666.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 46 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Kilter Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ISRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Barclays set a $712.00 price target on Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $655.00 to $645.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $615.86.
Key Stories Impacting Intuitive Surgical
Here are the key news stories impacting Intuitive Surgical this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Citi upgraded ISRG to “Buy” from “Neutral” and set a $590 price target (roughly a ~20% upside from recent levels), creating a near-term catalyst that can drive buying interest. Intuitive Surgical Upgraded to Buy by Citi — Plus Key Moves on Stryker and Abbott
- Positive Sentiment: Recent quarterly results showed strength — Q4 revenue and EPS beat estimates, procedures rose ~18% year‑over‑year and revenue grew ~19% to $2.87B — supporting ISRG’s high-margin recurring-revenue model and growth story. MarketBeat ISRG Profile & Recent Results
- Positive Sentiment: Intuitive announced completion of its acquisition of certain da Vinci and Ion distribution businesses, consolidating control over distribution in key territories — this can improve margin capture and accelerate roll‑out of new systems. Intuitive Surgical Announces Completion of Acquisition of da Vinci and Ion Distribution Business
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst commentary (Zacks) highlights da Vinci 5 and Ion/SP platform momentum driving procedure volumes and recurring revenue into 2026 — a constructive product-cycle thesis for longer-term growth. Intuitive Surgical Poised for Growth in 2026 on da Vinci 5 Momentum
- Neutral Sentiment: Seeking Alpha reiterates that ISRG has a strong competitive moat and balance sheet but views the current valuation (P/E materially above historical average) as elevated, supporting a “Hold” stance — a reminder that upside may be limited unless multiples re‑rate. Intuitive Surgical – Strong Moat But Valuation Remains Elevated, Hold
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: a senior VP recently sold several blocks of shares across March, which can be perceived negatively by some investors as a minor signal of near‑term demand or personal liquidity needs. Relevant filings are public. SEC Filing – Insider Sale
About Intuitive Surgical
Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon’s hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive’s business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.
In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.
