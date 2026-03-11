Myriam Curet Sells 105 Shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stock

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) EVP Myriam Curet sold 105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.95, for a total transaction of $51,864.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

On Wednesday, February 11th, Myriam Curet sold 421 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.96, for a total value of $208,378.16.

On Tuesday, February 10th, Myriam Curet sold 105 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.65, for a total value of $51,938.25.

On Thursday, January 29th, Myriam Curet sold 126 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.02, for a total value of $65,522.52.

On Tuesday, January 27th, Myriam Curet sold 230 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $532.61, for a total value of $122,500.30.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded up $4.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $489.92. 756,414 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,009,988. The company has a market cap of $173.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.09, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $518.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $512.74. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $425.00 and a 52 week high of $603.88.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 28.38%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 44 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tobam lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 666.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 46 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Kilter Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Barclays set a $712.00 price target on Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $655.00 to $645.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $615.86.

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon’s hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive’s business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

